Nationals Call Up C.J. Abrams, Acquired in Juan Soto Trade

The Washington Nationals are calling up C.J. Abrams, a 21-year-old shortstop prospect who was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the news on Sunday night. The club officially announced the move Monday afternoon:

The Padres drafted Abrams sixth overall in 2019. In his major league debut this season, he appeared in 46 games for the Padres, hitting .232 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. Since the trade, he's made 35 plate appearances with Triple-A Rochester, hitting .290 with two RBIs.

Abrams is the first of the prospects acquired from San Diego to be called up to the Nationals. The others are left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana and first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit.

The Nationals lost two of three games to the Padres this weekend in the teams' first series since the trade. They also play a series in San Diego beginning this Thursday. Abrams could make his debut for the Nationals there if he doesn't play earlier this week against the Chicago Cubs.