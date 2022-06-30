Report: Kevin Durant requests trade out of Brooklyn originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Twelve-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant reportedly has requested a trade out of Brooklyn from the Nets.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets’ general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade.

Durant requested a trade with the team today, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BkNEHwkrc0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This comes only a few days after Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the franchise.

Durant has been weighing his future with the New York franchise after a long drama-filled season and loss in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics.