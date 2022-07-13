Report: Capitals Trade for Winger Connor Brown From Senators

By Andrew Gillis

Less than an hour after the general manager Brian MacLellan said the team was looking at the forward market to see if there was a fit, the Capitals reportedly added one. 

Connor Brown was traded from the Senators to the Capitals for a 2024 second-round pick, per TSN’s Bob McKenzie, as the Capitals added a top-nine winger that can play up and down the lineup. 

With Tom Wilson out until at least very late November, the Capitals needed another right-handed shot in their forward ranks that could play on the first, second or third lines.

Brown, who has played seven NHL seasons for the Leafs and Senators, scored 10 goals with 29 assists in 64 games played last season. He’s posted a career-best 21 goals, which he did in the 2020-21 season with Ottawa. 

Brown carries a $3.6 million cap hit into the 22-23 season and is entering the final year of his deal.

