Report: Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to One-Year, $3.5 Million Deal

By Andrew Gillis

Report: Capitals sign Dylan Strome to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals aren’t done tinkering with their forward lines just yet. 

They’ve signed center Dylan Strome to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. 

Strome, 25, scored 22 goals with 26 assists last season for the Blackhawks, but the 2015 third overall selection was not tendered a qualifying offer by Chicago and became a free agent. 

Strome can play both center and wing, and if he’s viewed as a center, that makes for an interesting logjam on the roster with Evgeny Kuznetsov, Connor McMichael, Lars Eller and Nic Dowd on the team at the moment.

Either way, the Capitals have reportedly made a strong move to get the team younger as well as more skilled.

