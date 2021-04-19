Education

Report: Blacks, Hispanics Underrepresented in Va. Colleges

Shutterstock

A new report from an educational reform group has found that Black and Hispanic students are woefully underrepresented in Virginia's public colleges and universities.

According to the April 12 report from Education Reform Now, Blacks and Hispanics make up 34% of Virginia's college-age population. But only three of 15 four-year public colleges in Virginia enroll Black and Hispanic students at levels that match the population. And two of those — Norfolk State and Virginia State — are historically Black colleges.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The third is Old Dominion University.

Local

Ocean City 1 hour ago

Ocean City Seeks to Shush the Boardwalk a Little

dc protests 4 hours ago

DC Bracing for Protests as Chauvin Verdict Nears

Black and Hispanic students are least represented in the student body at Virginia Tech, James Madison, Virginia Military Institute, the University of Virginia and Christopher Newport University, according to the report. Those schools had combined Black and Hispanic enrollment between 10% and 13%.

The study looked at enrollment in the years 2016-2018.

The study found a connection between a lack of Black and Hispanic students and an inability to draw students from poor and working class families. The study found that five of the 15 worst public colleges nationally for drawing students who receive Pell grants are in Virginia — William and Mary, the University of Virginia, Christopher Newport, VMI and James Madison.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

EducationVirginiaInequality in America
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us