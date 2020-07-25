Dulles International Airport

Replica Military Mine Found in Checked Bag at Dulles

By NBCWashington Staff

Transportation Security Administration

A replica military mine was detected in a woman's checked luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport Friday afternoon, officials said.

A Transportation Security Administration officer found the fake military anti-personnel device after the bag was scanned for security. The replica triggered an alarm indicating it needed to be looked at by TSA.

The device, commonly referred to as a Claymore mine, was determined a replica when the TSA's explosive's specialist was called in to inspect the bag.

The device was removed from the bag and cleared for flight. The incident did not affect airport operations, TSA officials said.

This article tagged under:

Dulles International AirportTSAreplica military mine
