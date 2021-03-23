John Bruton

Replacement Medal of Valor Presented in Honor of DC Firefighter's Heroic 1978 Rescue

By NBCWashington Staff

John Bruton
DC Fire and EMS

A ceremony Tuesday honored a former D.C. firefighter who was awarded a gold medal of valor in 1978 for carrying a badly burned woman to safety.

John Bruton entered a burning home through a second-floor window without breathing apparatus June 27, 1978, and came out carrying the woman, earning him the department’s highest honor, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Before his passing, that medal was destroyed in a fire at his own home.

Local

carjacking 10 mins ago

Two Girls, 13 and 15, Accused of Deadly Armed Carjacking in Southeast DC, Sources Say

DC Police 1 hour ago

Report on DC Police Investigations Into Deadly Use of Force Finds ‘Serious Lapses, Weaknesses'

A replacement medal and a certificate of remembrance were presented Tuesday at the request of Bruton’s son, giving his family a reminder of his bravery.

This article tagged under:

John BrutonDC Fire and EMSgold Medal of valor
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us