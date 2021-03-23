Replacement Medal of Valor Presented in Honor of DC Firefighter's Heroic 1978 Rescue

A ceremony Tuesday honored a former D.C. firefighter who was awarded a gold medal of valor in 1978 for carrying a badly burned woman to safety.

John Bruton entered a burning home through a second-floor window without breathing apparatus June 27, 1978, and came out carrying the woman, earning him the department’s highest honor, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Before his passing, that medal was destroyed in a fire at his own home.

A replacement medal and a certificate of remembrance were presented Tuesday at the request of Bruton’s son, giving his family a reminder of his bravery.