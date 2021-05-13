Renderings Show Reimagined Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC

D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza is getting a makeover that would make room for cars and pedestrians.

The D.C. Department of Transportation shared some details of the proposed plan this week with Advisory Neighborhood Commissions 2B.

The presentation including renderings of what the new stretch along 16th Street NW could look like.

The new Black Lives Matter plaza would feature new traffic lanes and a walkway so visitors can continue to enjoy the art installation with a view of the White House.

The renderings show the pedestrian walkway running down the middle of the road with car lanes on either side, plus landscaping.

DDOT

The huge yellow letters that spell out “Black Lives Matter” were paved over but will be replaced by the end of the week, the mayor’s office said.