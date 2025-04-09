Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Politics
Consumer
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Watch 24/7
Create profile / Log in
Dashboard
Email preferences
Sign out
Trending
Federal Worker Resources
💼 Return-to-Office Impact
🩺 Medicaid Cuts Looming
🌡️ Forecast
🏛 Trump Administration
🌸 Cherry Blossoms
📨 NBC4 Newsletters
📺 Watch 24/7
Our News Standards
Expand
1 School Closing
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information