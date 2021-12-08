Remembering Bob Dole: Schedule of Memorial Events in DC

Sen. Bob Dole will be honored during a series of ceremonies in Washington, D.C., this week ahead of memorials for the late World War II veteran in his home state of Kansas.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. The former Republican presidential candidate served in Congress for 36 years and received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II.

See below for the schedule of D.C. memorial events.

Thursday: U.S. Capitol Ceremony and Lying in State

Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Dec. 9. At 10 a.m., President Joe Biden, Congressional leadership, and Dole's family will attend a private ceremony in the Rotunda.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capitol will not be open for public viewing.

Formal departure will take place on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

Friday: Memorial Service and Tribute Ceremony

Memorial Service at Washington National Cathedral

An invitation-only memorial service honoring Dole's life is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral in Northwest D.C. Biden, senators Pat Roberts and Tom Daschle and Dole’s daughter Robin Dole will offer tributes and Lee Greenwood will perform.

The National Cathedral will livestream the service on YouTube.

Tribute Ceremony at World War II Memorial

During the funeral at the National Cathedral, the public is invited to attend a tribute for Dole at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, where large screens will show a livestream of the service.

At 1:15 p.m., Dole’s motorcade and casket will pause at the WWII Memorial for a ceremony honoring his life and military service.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actor Tom Hanks and TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Senator Elizabeth Dole will also lay a wreath at the memorial in honor of her late husband.

Accommodations will be available for those with disabilities and the ceremony will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

Following the WWII Memorial ceremony, Dole's family will travel with his remains to Joint Base Andrews for his final trip home to Kansas. A departure ceremony will take place about 2:35 p.m.

