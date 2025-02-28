Relief fund for families, first responders in Potomac crash surpasses $125K

A relief fund set up for those most impacted by the Potomac crash that killed 67 people last month has raised more than $125,000.

A portion of that money went to a nonprofit organization that helps bring healthy meals to first responders.

Dozens of D.C. first responders were treated to lunch by an organization called Food on the Stove. It was created seven years ago by D.C. firefighter Jonathan Tate, a 12-year veteran of the department.

“We believe that first responders deserve the best of everything,” Tate said.

His goal: connecting firefighters with healthier meals and lifestyles.

“Some studies that show that the life expectancy of firefighters are 10 to 15 years less than every other employee in America, and we’re the only occupation that cooks all three meals at work,” Tate said.

In the days after the tragic midair collision, Tate was on the scene, but not as a firefighter. Instead, he was serving meals to his fellow first responders.

The food he served was paid for by the DCA Together Relief Fund. The fund was started after the crash by five community organizations, including the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

“When things like emergencies or disasters happen in our community, we quickly mobilize funds so that we can collect resources to grow the impact of what our support can do,” said Danielle Yates, the Greater Washington Community Foundation's managing director for marketing and communications.

The money will go to organizations like Tate’s, first responders and the families of crash victims.

Tate also received funds to host an event called Food for Thought, which was held every Thursday in February. In addition to the food, first responders heard from a therapist and got a visit from several former Washington Wizards players.

“We want to invite them into the space to build community around food, to get them refueled and recharged, so they can continue to serve the community,” Tate said.

Tate and his team hope to raise money to continue the Food for Thought program on a weekly basis.

A portion of the proceeds from the Legacy on Ice event at Capital One Arena Sunday will go to the DCA Together Relief Fund.

