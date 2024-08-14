Registration opens for DC recreation centers' fall programs for kids, seniors

As summer is coming to an end, fall registration for programs in D.C. Parks and Recreation centers opened Wednesday.

D.C. residents of all ages are invited to sign up for the array of programs offered in all eight wards throughout the city.

“We have an array of programs from cooking, culinary arts programs, daddy and me cooking program, yoga, of course, we have our senior programs… you name it and we have it,” Thennie Freeman, Director of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, told News4.

There are programs for all ages from toddlers to seniors, including swimming, soccer, football, pickleball, music, art and dance.

D.C. recreation center participants, Barbra Brown and Nydia Coleman, have taken advantage of this opportunity in their nearby recreation center for years.

“We have a good time," Brown said. "We come up and we get to socialize, exercise, all kinds of activities, all kinds of programs. We have lunch. We worship together. It's very important, especially for seniors."

“I say come," said Coleman. "Unless you come, you won't know."