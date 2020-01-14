Redskins

Redskins Promote Kyle Smith to VP of Player Personnel

By Associated Press

The Washington Redskins have promoted Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel. Smith has been with the team 10 years and spent the past three in charge of college scouting and the draft. He'll oversee college and pro personnel aspects in the front office as part of his new role.

Owner Dan Snyder called the son of former NFL general manager A.J. Smith a skilled talent evaluator. New coach Ron Rivera says he's confident he and Smith share the same vision for the future of the Redskins.

Smith has been considered a rising star executive and was not allowed by the Redskins last offseason to interview for jobs in other organizations.

