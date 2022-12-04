Red Line

Red Line Service Increasing During Peak Riding Hours

Red Line service will operate every eight minutes between 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro riders will see increased service on the Red Line during peak riding times starting Monday, according to WMATA.

Red Line trains will operate every eight minutes between 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. The increased service is a result of the agency adding more 7000-series trains back into service, WMATA said in a release.

“The Red Line service improvements are the next step toward restoring Metrorail service to budgeted levels following pandemic service reductions and the railcar shortage caused by the removal of 7000-series trains from the tracks last year,” WMATA said.

Metro said it hopes the increase will alleviate crowding during peak hours. The Red Line will continue to operate every 10 minutes at all other times except for trackwork.

The change is a part of Metro's plan to improve service in the upcoming year. The agency said it is also working to increase railcar availability and address operator shortages.

silver line Nov 15

Silver Line's Phase 2 Opens, Taking Metro Passengers to Dulles for First Time

metro shooting Dec 2

FBI Agent Found Not Guilty of Attempted Murder in Maryland Metro Shooting

This article tagged under:

Red LinetransportationMetro
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us