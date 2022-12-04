Red Line Service Increasing During Peak Riding Hours

Metro riders will see increased service on the Red Line during peak riding times starting Monday, according to WMATA.

Red Line trains will operate every eight minutes between 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. The increased service is a result of the agency adding more 7000-series trains back into service, WMATA said in a release.

“The Red Line service improvements are the next step toward restoring Metrorail service to budgeted levels following pandemic service reductions and the railcar shortage caused by the removal of 7000-series trains from the tracks last year,” WMATA said.

Good news for 🔴 Red Line customers! Starting Monday, December 5, trains will operate every 8 minutes during peak periods! 🙌Read more: https://t.co/1W9dFpN15P #wmata #yourmetro pic.twitter.com/ARaO5HXE0O — Metro (@wmata) December 2, 2022

Metro said it hopes the increase will alleviate crowding during peak hours. The Red Line will continue to operate every 10 minutes at all other times except for trackwork.

The change is a part of Metro's plan to improve service in the upcoming year. The agency said it is also working to increase railcar availability and address operator shortages.