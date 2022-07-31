Red Line Service Delayed After Dupont Circle Station ‘Electrical Issue'

Red Line Metro service to the Dupont Circle Metro Station has been delayed since Saturday, according to WMATA.
Red Line trains were first delayed Saturday at 9:30 p.m. between Van Ness and Farragut North Stations for a “track problem” and firefighter activity at the Dupont Circle station, WMATA tweeted.
DC Fire and Emergency Services were at the scene at 12 a.m. working on an “electrical issue,” according to a tweet. By 3:30 a.m., DC Fire tweeted they had isolated the station's power and the burning had ended.
Rail Transit OPS, an independent monitor of WMATA, said that the red line delays were due to low voltage cable fires and an “explosion” in the outbound of Dupont Circle last night between 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
In response to the Red Line delays, Randy Clarke, the new Metro GM, apologized in a Tweet for the impact on customers and said that WMATA will conduct an "After Action Review" of the agency's response.
"It is clear this incident could have been handled better, especially in relation to communications on trains and bus shuttles," Clarke wrote.
As of Sunday afternoon, Red Line service was still suspended between Van Ness and Farragut North stations for "low-voltage cable arching" and service crews on site. There were also bus shuttles running every 15 minutes between Red Line stations, according to WMATA.