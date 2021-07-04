Fourth of July

Recap: Fourth of July Celebrations Come Back Strong in DC

By Darcy Spencer and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The excitement on the National Mall was palpable Sunday as people gathered to celebrate Independence Day with friends and family.

From the Washington Monument to the U.S. Capitol building, local residents and visitors competed for shady spots and got together under umbrellas and on blankets. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They were ready to get out and about and experience a more normal holiday after the pandemic shut celebrations down last year. 

Local

Fourth of July 30 mins ago

Photos: DC Celebrates Fourth of July With Larger Crowds Than Last Year

Fourth of July 1 hour ago

People Gather on the National Mall for Fourth of July Celebrations

Photos: DC Celebrates Fourth of July With Larger Crowds Than Last Year

“As normal as it’s gonna get, but you know, I think everybody is starting to feel a little bit more comfortable,” one man said. “I think America -- we’re getting back.”

Members of one family from Texas would be seeing the annual fireworks display for the very first time. 

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing for everyone,” a woman said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates and stay with NBC Washington for more.

This article tagged under:

Fourth of JulyNational Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us