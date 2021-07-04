Recap: Fourth of July Celebrations Come Back Strong in DC

The excitement on the National Mall was palpable Sunday as people gathered to celebrate Independence Day with friends and family.

From the Washington Monument to the U.S. Capitol building, local residents and visitors competed for shady spots and got together under umbrellas and on blankets.

They were ready to get out and about and experience a more normal holiday after the pandemic shut celebrations down last year.

“As normal as it’s gonna get, but you know, I think everybody is starting to feel a little bit more comfortable,” one man said. “I think America -- we’re getting back.”

Members of one family from Texas would be seeing the annual fireworks display for the very first time.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing for everyone,” a woman said.

