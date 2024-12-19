‘Real Housewives of Potomac' star Karen Huger found guilty of DUI

"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Karen Huger was found guilty of driving under the influence and several other charges in Montgomery County, Maryland.

In March, Huger crashed her white Maserati, taking down multiple street signs in a Potomac neighborhood lined with cherry blossom trees. Huger was not injured.

A jury found Huger guilty of DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision and failure to notify of address change, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office said. The jury cleared her of a reckless driving charge.

Body camera video the state's attorney's office provided to News4 shows Huger and her husband, Ray Huger, standing in front of her damaged car talking to a police officer after the crash.

The officer is heard asking her, "Do you remember the accident?" Karen Huger pauses for a while before answering, "Yes."

"What happened?" the officer asks. "Actually, nothing really," Karen Huger says. Ray Huger then says, "Yeah, somebody ran you off the road." "They did," she says.

Then, when the officer asks her if she remembers the vehicle at all, she says "no."

The officer tries a few times to ask Karen Huger how much she had to drink, but she repeatedly doesn't answer the question.

"I was out, but I'm good," she tells the officer.

When he asks her again, she tells him to talk to her husband, who wasn't there at the time of the crash.

"I can't talk to your husband, he's not really involved in this incident," the officer says.

"No, he is. He is," she responds.

At that point, Ray Huger is seen searching through his wife's purse in an apparent effort to find her license.

"How much did you have to drink tonight?" the officer asks again.

Karen Huger looks at the officer with her head tilted to the side before turning to her husband and asking, "Ray, are you good?" as he searches through her purse.

"I'm good. I'm just saying they're assuming you had more than you should have. And I'm assuming you had, like, a couple beers or something like that," Ray Huger says.

"Yes, that's all I had," Karen Huger says.

Photos and body camera video show the front of her Maserati partially crushed in on the driver's side. Tire marks show the path the car took off of the road and into a grassy area with cherry blossom trees.

Another photo provided by the state's attorney's office shows a bottle of Stella Artois beer inside Huger's car.

The reality star's attorney A. Scott Bolden told PEOPLE magazine they respect the verdict, but plan to appeal.

Huger is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29.