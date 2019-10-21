Here’s How Much House You Can Get for $470K Around DC

The housing market in the Washington, D.C., area is tough. So News4 is working for you to see how much house you can get for your money.

The average price of a house or condo sold in the D.C. metropolitan area over the summer was $470,000, according to the Bright Multiple Listing Service.

Using that as our rough price point, we toured four properties in the area. We looked in Northwest D.C.; Arlington, Virginia; Mount Rainier, Maryland; and Rockville, Maryland.

Here's how they stacked up.

Two-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Condo, 800 Square Feet

Petworth, Washington, D.C.

$485,000

First, we looked at a condo that was under construction in the Petworth neighborhood, at 4816 Third Street NW. The unit in the Zola Condominiums is a mile from a Metro station and grocery store and a 15-minute walk to restaurants and shops.

It's 800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's not done yet but renderings show white Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, new applicances, sleek bathrooms and beautiful oak floors.

"This is an opportunity to really kind of plant your flag and not be as competitive as when it would be finished," said realtor Christopher Burns with TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

Some downsides: There's no backyard, and if you want parking, that will cost extra.

Two-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom Condo, 1,300 Square Feet

Fairlington, Arlington, Virginia

$469,900

Next on our tour: a condo in Arlington. We looked at a condo in Fairlington Villages with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a great bonus space.

The main level at 4833 28th Street South, Unit A, is open-concept living. The kitchen is small, but it's been updated.

"They made some really smart choices like putting in the recessed lights, taking the cabinets all the way up to the ceiling, the light colors," realtor Katie Wethman of Keller Williams Realty said.

There's a small balcony to sit on and have coffee. And there's a finished basement, which could be a space for kids. Plus, it's a hot ZIP code, close to shops, dining and public transportation.

Three-Bedroom, Two-and-a-Half-Bathroom House, 2,100 Square Feet

Mount Rainier, Maryland

$424,900

For property no. 3, we headed to Mount Rainier, Maryland. The realtor called it a hidden gem, at 3712 36th Street.

You get a lot more house for your money here, with more than 2,100 square feet, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. It's in Mount Rainier's historic district, with plenty of parking. The price was recently slashed by $25,000.

Homebuyers won't get an open-concept floor plan here, but the backyard space makes up for it, Redfin realtor Hazel Shakur said.

"I think you're going to love this space back here," she said.

It has a finished basement that could be an in-law suite or be rented out for extra income. The Anacostia River Trail is nearby, and a Whole Foods Market.

"You cannot get this in the city without spending a lot more money than what we are offering this property for," Shakur said.

As she spoke, a rooster crowed. That's something else you might not get in the city.

Five-Bedroom, Two-Bathroom House, 2,000 Square Feet

Rockville, Maryland

$499,900

Last but not least, we looked at a house in Rockville, Maryland. It's a single-family home and recent flip at 4801 Wilwyn Way.

It looks small from the outside, but inside there's 2,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and a modern kitchen front and center. The main level has three bedrooms and a bathroom, and one space has been converted into a closet.

Downstairs, there's a living room, two more bedrooms and a bathroom.

There's not a lot of outdoor space, but the big draw is the neighborhood.

"It's a really central location," realtor Ellie Hitt with Remax said.

There you have it. You have the Rockville rambler that's close to everything, the big home in an artsy part of Prince George's County, the quaint condo in a sought-after Arlington neighborhood and new construction in the city.

Which would you choose?