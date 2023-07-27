Do you have a couple hundred thousand dollars to spare? An iconic RBG collar could be yours.

Alexandria-based auction house The Potomack Company is auctioning The Pegasus, one of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s most beloved collars.

The estimate price for The Pegasus ranges between $200,000,000 and $400,000,000, with the starting bid at $100,000,00, exactly half the price of the below estimate.

Bidders can place their offers online at the Potomack Company's website. The deadline to bid is September 21 at 10 a.m.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"It’s a unique piece of modern material culture, and it tells an important story about America and a great American," Elizabeth Haynie Wainstein, owner of the Potomack Company, said in an email.

The Pegasus limited edition silver metallic bib, by Stella & Dot, evokes “power and strength with the imagery of battle armor in its layered metal pointed feathers,” according to the Potomack Company.

"The Notorious RBG's Pegasus collar will be remembered as an important 21st century historical artifact that silently spoke volumes about her fierce dedication to the cause of women’s rights," Wainstein said.

During her first day back after recovering from a health incident, Ginsburg wore The Pegasus for the official 2018 Supreme Court justices photograph. Ginsburg’s collar choice was a subtle way to communicate that the justice was back, and as strong as ever.

The iconic collars became a symbol of Ginsburg’s ceaseless fight for women’s rights and gender equality. Specifically, The Pegasus collar "captures the essence of Justice Ginsburg and her passion for the cause of equality," mentioned Wainstein.

The collars were also used by Ginsburg to communicate her opinion to the courtroom before she voiced her judgement. The “dissent collar” was frequently worn to show disagreement with the majority votes on cases before the court.

In 2021, Ginsburg’s modern art and memorabilia collection was sold by Potomack for more than $1 million to benefit Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center.

A percentage of the September auction’s commission will be donated to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Endowed Fund for Research in Civil Rights and Gender Equality of the American Bar Foundation.