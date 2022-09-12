Ravens' Kyle Fuller to Miss Rest of 2022 Season With Torn ACL

By Max Molski

Ravens’ Kyle Fuller to miss rest of 2022 season with torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the most injury-riddled teams in the NFL last season, and they were dealt a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller will miss the rest of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in the Ravens’ Week 1 win over the New York Jets, head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday. 

Fuller was helped off the field at MetLife Stadium in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win and did not return. He made three tackles prior to his exit.

Fuller spent the first six years of his career with the Chicago Bears, racking up two Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos for 2021 and did not record an interception in 16 games played.

The Ravens signed Fuller to a one-year deal in May. The Baltimore native joined a loaded secondary that already featured one of the league’s top cornerback duos in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

Baltimore hosts the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The team is tied with the Browns and Steelers atop the AFC North standings.

