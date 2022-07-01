Raul Neto Joins Cavs After Two Years With Wizards

By Chase Hughes

After two years with the Wizards, backup point guard Raul Neto is moving on in free agency to join the Cleveland Cavaliers on a 1-year deal, NBC Sports Washington has confirmed.

The news, which was first reported by The Athletic, leaves the Wizards with an opening for a third point guard. They traded for Monte Morris, who is expected to start, and signed Delon Wright in free agency. In addition to Neto leaving, they traded Ish Smith to the Nuggets and saw Tomas Satoransky sign to play in Europe.

The Wizards may have some decent options for the third point guard spot on their Summer League team, which begins play in Las Vegas on July 9. They have former fifth overall pick and NBA veteran Kris Dunn on the roster, plus EuroLeague standout Pierria Henry.

Both players are big for the position at 6-foot-4 and are known for their defense, a trait the Wizards are focusing on in many of their offseason moves. The Wizards could also try running plays through other guards on the roster like Bradley Beal or Johnny Davis, both of which were mentioned in the point guard conversation by team president Tommy Sheppard. The Wizards have also shown interest in expanding Deni Avdija's ball-handling roles as a point forward.

Neto, 30, will now join a Cavs team that made the playoffs last season. He played in 70 games for the Wizards last year and averaged 7.5 points and a career-high 3.1 assists.

