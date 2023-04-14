Rat Hunters Use Dogs to Take on DC Rodent Problem: Washingtonian

A group of people brings their dogs into to D.C. Saturday nights to kill rats, Washingtonian Magazine first reported.

Dog trainer Marshall Feinberg participates with Henry, part greyhound.

“The key is is just that we’re building the drive that they already have and desire that they already want,” Feinberg said. “That’s the key thing is they’re getting a good outlet and they’re also giving a good benefit for the city, so it’s kind of just a win-win.”

Adams Morgan has been their most recent area of concentration.

An explosion of rats during the pandemic led the District to be identified as one of the nation’s most rat-infested cities.

“The most I’ve killed with two small dogs in a night in D.C. was 60 within a span of two hours,” Feinberg said.

Rat hunting with dogs has been criticized for the method by which a dog kills – shaking or crushing the rat to death. But Feinberg said the group is generally received positively.