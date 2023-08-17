Rare 12-million-year-old bird skeleton found nearly intact along Chesapeake Bay

Scientists are celebrating the discovery of a nearly intact 12-million-year-old bird skeleton on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

The bones belonged to a gannet. Modern-day gannets are large seabirds that like to nest along the Chesapeake.

Bird bones typically don’t fossilize because they are so delicate.

“I’ve never seen such a complete bird skeleton found along Calvert Cliffs,” said Dr. Stephen Godfrey at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons Island. “This is exceedingly rare.”

The discovery will help scientists learn about life along the bay millions of years ago, he said.

“So, we have this specimen, and we’re exceedingly fortunate to be able to add it to our permanent collection,” Godfrey said. “And so, it’s now in sort of the public domain. It’s being preserved for all of humanity, and we’ll probably put it on display and make a big deal about it.”

The western shore of the Chesapeake Bay has about 20 miles of cliffs that hold fossils dating to the Miocene era.

A volunteer at Calvert Marine Museum found a 15-million-year-old dolphin skull on the shores along Calvert Cliffs on Aug. 5.

At Christmas, a 9-year-old girl found a 15-million-year-old megalodon tooth at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily and has a vast collection of fossils from the bay.