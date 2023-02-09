Northern Virginia

Rapper Accused of Opening Fire in Tysons Corner Mall Pleads Guilty to 4 Charges

Noah Settles, aka No Savage, is accused of firing a gun inside the crowded Tysons Corner Center mall on June 18 as shoppers ran for their lives

By Julie Carey, Northern Virginia Bureau Chief and Sophia Barnes

A D.C. rapper pleaded guilty to four charges Thursday, months after he allegedly fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center, causing panicked shoppers to run for exits and hide in the mall.

Noah Settles, also known as No Savage, of Southeast D.C., was accused of firing a gun three times after a physical altercation last year on Father’s Day weekend. No one was injured.

Video of the chaos around the shooting was played in court. It showed Settles, who was at Tyson’s with a female friend, in several confrontations with a group of people wearing white shirts, even running away at one point before coming back.

His defense attorney maintains that Settles fired to defend himself from a gang member armed with a gun.

Settles pleaded guilty to three counts of malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

There was no agreement on sentencing, but Settles faces a mandatory 3-year prison term on the unlawful use of a firearm charge. The other charges could result in sentences between 2 and 10 years.

Noah Settles entered Alford pleas to the felonies, meaning he does not admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence to convict him.

Three other charges were dropped in the plea deal.

