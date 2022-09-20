Ranking the highest-paid players in the NHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nathan MacKinnon has earned a lot in 2022.

An All-Star selection is nice. A Stanley Cup is even better. As if those two accolades weren’t enough, MacKinnon landed another glorious prize this offseason in the form of a nine-figure payday.

The Colorado Avalanche made MacKinnon the highest-paid player in hockey on Tuesday by signing him to an eight-year deal exceeding $100 million. The 27-year-old helped lead the organization to its first Stanley Cup title in 21 years, and the Avalanche are banking on him to help bring the trophy back to Colorado.

How does MacKinnon’s new deal compare to other stars? Here’s a look at the highest-paid players in the NHL:

How much is Nathan MacKinnon’s contract worth?

MacKinnon signed an eight-year deal that reportedly will earn him $100.8 million. With a $12.6 average annual value (AAV), he will have the largest yearly salary in the NHL.

His deal doesn’t take effect until 2023-24, though, meaning he will not take the top spot yet. The forward still has one year remaining on the seven-year, $44.1 million deal he signed with the franchise in 2016. He will earn $6.85 million in 2022-23 as the Avalanche attempt to earn a second straight Stanley Cup.

How much is Connor McDavid’s contract worth?

MacKinnon surpassed Connor McDavid’s league-high AAV with his new deal. The Edmonton Oilers superstar signed an eight-year, $100 million deal that took effect in 2018-19, giving him an AAV of $12.5 million.

The Oilers have McDavid locked up through the 2025-26 season.

Highest-paid NHL players for 2022-23

Since McDavid has to wait a year to become hockey’s top annual earner, here are the top 11 highest-paid players for the coming season listed by AAV (via Spotrac):

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: $12.5 million (8 years, $100 million)

2. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers: $11.643 million (7 years, $81.5 million)

3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: $11.64 million (5 years, $58.2 million)

4. Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks: $11.5 million (8 years, $92 million)

5. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: $11.333 million (6 years, $68 million)

T-6. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings: $11 million (8 years, $88 million)

T-6. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs: $11 million (7 years, $77 million)

8. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs: $10.903 million (6 years, $65.4 million)

T-9. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens: $10.5 million (8 years, $84 million)

T-9. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks: $10.5 million (8 years, $84 million)

T-9. Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks: $10.5 million (8 years, $84 million)