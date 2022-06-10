Rangers Fan Sucker Punches Lightning Fan While Exiting Madison Square Garden

Rangers fan sucker punches Lightning fan while exiting MSG originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A Tampa Bay Lightning fan appeared to have been knocked unconscious after being sucker-punched by a New York Rangers fan while leaving Thursday's game at Madison Square Garden.

Video of the incident, which was captured by a fan and posted on social media, shows the attacker turning around and punching the victim across the face as fans were exiting the arena following the Rangers' 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The victim fell to the floor of the exit ramp and laid motionless while being tended to by fans.

As the attacker fled, fans yelled for security.

The New York Post reported that James Anastasio, 29, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment.

The victim refused medical attention, according to the Post.