Rainy Start Thursday Ahead of Temperature Plummet

Expect another wet commute on Thursday morning.

Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but wet roads will slow things down a bit.

But first, temperatures will warm into the 50s to near 60.

Don't bank on those mild temperatures sticking around for long.

A strong cold front will arrive later Thursday afternoon bringing a quick end to cloudy, rainy and mild weather. By about 8 p.m., wind chills will be below freezing in the D.C. area.

Friday continues the cold trend. It will be cold, blustery and dry with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s all day.

Saturday could bring one of the coldest mornings we've seen all year, with temps well below freezing.

Overall, the weekend is expected to be sunny but cold, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The good news? It will likely be dry.

As for snow, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer says the chances are very slim.

This winter without winter had become the winter of my discontent! Only 0.6" of snow in DC has us in 4th place for "least snowy" winter on records. Temps have been 4th warmest on record. It's time to try reverse psychology: I don't want snow! pic.twitter.com/C1LQVG1T2w — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 11, 2020

Only 0.6 inches of snow so far has us in fourth-place for the least-snowy winter on record.