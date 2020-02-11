Rain to Continue in DC for Days

You'll have to keep your umbrella or raincoat handy for most of this week.

There's a chance of rain in the D.C. area through Thursday, Storm Team4 says.

On Tuesday, it's set to rain early in the day and then taper off. On Wednesday, that's reversed; it's expected to rain later in the day.

The chance of rain is at least 70 percent on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"The sky won't snow and the sun won't shine. It's hard to tell the night time from the day." Don't start feeling too desperate. Some cold, February sunshine IS coming - Friday and Saturday. In the meantime, your umbrella is your best friend. pic.twitter.com/JWC4kFpem4 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 11, 2020

Friday is set to be partly sunny and windy, with no rain.

Then the weekend is expected to be sunny but cold, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Do not expect any snow, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

"I really don't think that we have any chance at all for a snowflake between now and the end of winter," he said.

This winter without winter had become the winter of my discontent! Only 0.6" of snow in DC has us in 4th place for "least snowy" winter on records. Temps have been 4th warmest on record. It's time to try reverse psychology: I don't want snow! pic.twitter.com/C1LQVG1T2w — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 11, 2020

Only 0.6 inches of snow has us in fourth-place for the least-snowy winter on record.