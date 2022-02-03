Racist Social Media Posts Threaten School Shooting: Montgomery County Public Schools

Police are monitoring social media after threats were made against schools in Montgomery County, Maryland.
The social media posts threaten a school shooting Friday, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. They are similar in style and content and contain racial and hateful comments.
Montgomery County police say the threats have low-level validity, according to MCPS.
Police and MCPS will investigate any threats. Anyone who sees a threat should not share it but report it to police.
Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.