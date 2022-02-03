montgomery county public schools

Racist Social Media Posts Threaten School Shooting: Montgomery County Public Schools

Police determined validity of threats is low level

By Matthew Stabley

Police are monitoring social media after threats were made against schools in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The social media posts threaten a school shooting Friday, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. They are similar in style and content and contain racial and hateful comments.

Montgomery County police say the threats have low-level validity, according to MCPS.

Police and MCPS will investigate any threats. Anyone who sees a threat should not share it but report it to police.

