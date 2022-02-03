Racist Social Media Posts Threaten School Shooting: Montgomery County Public Schools

Police are monitoring social media after threats were made against schools in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The social media posts threaten a school shooting Friday, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. They are similar in style and content and contain racial and hateful comments.

MCPS and MC Police have been made aware of online threats being made toward schools in MCPS. Police have investigated and determined the validity of these threats to be low-level. We will continue to monitor social media and ask that you do not share these threats online. — MCPS (@MCPS) February 4, 2022

Montgomery County police say the threats have low-level validity, according to MCPS.

Police and MCPS will investigate any threats. Anyone who sees a threat should not share it but report it to police.

