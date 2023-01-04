PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Race-Based Traffic Stops Decreasing in Prince George's County New Data Says

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Race-based traffic stops in Prince George’s County appear to be decreasing, according to Maryland’s Race-Based Traffic Stop Data Dashboard.

The information comes from the Maryland Statistical Analysis Center. The center reported that race-based stops in Prince George’s have gone down 79% since 2018.

Analysts used traffic stop information from 135 law enforcement agencies in Maryland over the last five years. The most recent information was collected in 2021.

The dashboard tracks several different stop reasons including registration, license violations, reckless driving, and others.

Both Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office are included on the dashboard.

The data currently shows that Prince George’s County Police had 11,998 reported stops in 2021. The Prince George's County Sheriff’s Office had 70.

2022's traffic stop data is not yet available.

This article tagged under:

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTYPrince George's Policetraffic stop
