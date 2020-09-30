Rabid Cat Found in Alexandria Prompts Warning to Residents

A feral cat found in Alexandria, Virginia, tested positive for rabies, officials say.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria said officers captured the small gray cat on Tuesday after it was seen acting aggressively in the Alexandria West area.

Five people were "exposed to" the cat and the health department is working with them, officials said.

Authorities are warning anyone who had physical contact with the cat to call the health department at 703-746-4910 or after hours at 703-735-8506.

There is also an increased risk that other animals in the area could have contracted rabies from the cat.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include:

Unexpected aggression from an animal that would normally avoid people, easily frighten or run away

Extreme drooling or foaming at the mouth

Walking as if drunk or unusual sluggishness or stupor

Residents should call 703-746-444 with any concerns about animals.