Rabbi Convicted of Secretly Videotaping Women at DC Synagogue Is Released Early

A former rabbi convicted of secretly videotaping women at a Jewish ritual bath was released early on Wednesday from D.C. jail.

Bernard "Barry" Freundel got released 551 days early for "good time credits" plus an extra two weeks because of the coronavirus. Existing legislation states that during a public health emergency, the D.C. Department of Corrections "shall have discretion to award additional good time credits to defendants serving misdemeanor sentences."

Freundel was the rabbi at the Kesher Israel synagogue for a quarter-century before he was arrested Oct. 2014, accused of hiding a video camera inside a clock radio and aiming it at a shower at the National Capital Mikvah, a ritual bathhouse affiliated with Freundel's former synagogue.

Freundel was charged with 52 counts of voyerism and sentenced to nearly six and a half years in prison.



He will not be legally required to register as a sex offender.