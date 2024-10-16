Rabbi attacked in Montgomery County with wooden stake

A man attacked a rabbi with a wooden stake in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police say they're investigating the assault as a hate crime.

The rabbi was walking down a sidewalk on Arcola Avenue in Silver Spring Monday morning, when police say he came across the suspect, 47-year-old Junior Michael Reece.

Reece swung a wooden stake at the rabbi, hitting him, police said. Then, Reece left the area, police said.

The victim suffered minior injuries.

Officers found Reece, who has no fixed address, a short distance from where the alleged assault happened and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Once cleared at the hospital, officers took Reece to jail and charged him with felony assault and related crimes.