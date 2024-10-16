Crime and Courts

Rabbi attacked in Montgomery County with wooden stake

Police say the assault was a hate crime

By Gina Cook

Montgomery County Police car
NBC Washington

A man attacked a rabbi with a wooden stake in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police say they're investigating the assault as a hate crime.

The rabbi was walking down a sidewalk on Arcola Avenue in Silver Spring Monday morning, when police say he came across the suspect, 47-year-old Junior Michael Reece.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Reece swung a wooden stake at the rabbi, hitting him, police said. Then, Reece left the area, police said.

The victim suffered minior injuries.

Officers found Reece, who has no fixed address, a short distance from where the alleged assault happened and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Once cleared at the hospital, officers took Reece to jail and charged him with felony assault and related crimes.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMontgomery CountySilver Spring
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us