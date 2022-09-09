Queen Elizabeth II Mourners Invited to Pay Respects at British Embassy in DC

To mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., will open its doors so members of the public can share condolences.

Members of the public can sign a condolence book at the embassy on 3100 Massachusetts Avenue NW Friday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the embassy said. Mourners can also sign a virtual condolence book or visit British consulates throughout the U.S.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the embassy hours after the queen’s death Thursday and signed the book.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the UK embassy in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to sign the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners and well-wishers were also there to lay flowers, pray and reflect on Queen Elizabeth’s life and legacy.

“I wanted to be here and share a moment with my thoughts, the queen, and what she’s done for us,” said one man who brought flowers.

Another visitor remembered her as “a woman of grace and power.”

“She’s going to be very missed and just links so much of history to today,” he said.

The queen first visited Washington in 1951 when she was just 25. She went on to meet with 13 sitting presidents, more than any other foreign leader.

Her connection to the District was not limited to presidents. She visited local Washingtonians during a visit in 1991 — a street in Southeast is called Queen’s Stroll to this day in her honor.