The following content is created in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente.

According to the AARP, there are an estimated of 100 million caregivers in the U.S., with 26% facing challenges in coordinating care. Becoming a caregiver is a vital and profound responsibility that requires thoughtful planning to ensure that all your loved one’s medical, emotional, and physical needs are met. A well-structured, holistic caregiving plan can help you manage these demands effectively, ensuring loved one’s well-being as well as your own.

Identify your loved one's needs

When identifying the needs of your loved ones, it’s best to approach this question holistically to better understand their needs, both medically and emotionally. Consult with the care recipient’s doctors, specialists, or any related professionals to address any questions or concerns you have. This will provide you with clarity to approach your caregiving plan as you review medical records and better understand your loved one’s diagnosis and medical treatment. Be sure to encourage open communication with your loved one and have an honest conversation with them to assess their emotional needs, preferences, and concerns. This will guarantee that their wellbeing is treated as a whole and give you insights that go beyond clinical care. Regular check-ins will help you learn what works, what doesn’t, and how to adjust your plan accordingly.

Make a list of emergency contacts and resources

A backup plan is critical for you and your loved one to handle unexpected challenges. Start by assembling a list of important contacts like medical professionals, the care recipient’s primary doctor, friends, and family members; it can make all the difference in handling an emergency safely and efficiently. Additionally, you can explore online resources for further assistance such as online support groups for caregivers. You can also find local community resources in your area through Kaiser Permanente’s Community Service Hub to ensure optimal social health.

Create a schedule

Organizing caregiving tasks on a monthly, weekly, or even daily basis, can help you manage your time effectively and provides structure that helps to minimize surprises and reduce stress. By evaluating your daily tasks, you can reserve certain time blocks for all of your responsibilities from caregiving to self-care and work-related tasks. This will also keep you up to date on appointments or daily medication doses. Be sure to leave room for flexibility and approach your schedule with realistic goals so you can tackle unexpected changes with a level head. If your schedule feels unmanageable, reevaluate and adjust to make sure it meets your needs.

Embrace self-care practices

Caring for yourself is equally vital to providing effective care for your loved one and avoiding burnout. Incorporating self-care habits into your routine can look like sleeping enough, eating well, and exercising. By managing stress and prioritizing your needs, you can feel healthier, and more balanced, making it easier to navigate caregiving challenges. Checking in on yourself, whether through online self-assessments or support groups, can help you better understand your mental well-being and identify areas that need attention. Consider exploring caregiver support programs and developing a self-care plan to further support your journey.

Explore life care planning

Although it can be a sensitive topic, discussing your care recipient’s values and preferences with regard to medical situations is critically important. Encourage your loved one to consider a healthcare proxy and courses of action in the event that they can’t make decisions for themselves. Care recipients can document their preferences by preparing an Advanced Health Care Directive (AHCD), a legal document outlining medical care instructions and designating a healthcare agent who will communicate those healthcare choices during a medical event. Initiating these discussions and documenting your loved one’s preferences is an opportunity for them to exercise agency while enabling you as a caregiver to honor their values and priorities. Reviewing this document regularly, especially during major life changes, ensures all information remains current and relevant.

