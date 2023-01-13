gun violence

‘Put the Guns Down': DC Neighborhood's Plea After 3 Children Injured in Daylight Shootings

By Jackie Bensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents of a Northwest D.C. neighborhood reeling after three children have been struck by gunfire in less than two weeks are pleading for people to put down their guns.

Residents gathered at Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street Friday evening to ask for a ceasefire.

“Stand down,” one speaker said. “Put the guns down.”

“I’ve been to so many funerals in the last 20 years, but lately in Ward 4 we’ve had too many shootings,” another said. “So, please put the guns down.” 

Children ages 6, 8 and 9 were injured in two daylight shootings in the past 10 days. Multiple adults also were shot, including a man who died.

“If you need a job, we will get you one,” Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George said. “If you need training, we will do it. If you need support, if you need mentoring, if you need tutoring, if you need a space to call home, we are here and ready to fight with you and for you.”

George was flanked by violence interrupters and members of the clergy from neighborhood churches.

“If you don’t put down the guns and make a different choice, the end result will be the same,” said the Rev. Keith Byrd of Zion Baptist Church. “Please accept the challenge.”

Members of the community offered suggestions like keeping recreation and community centers open later.

This article tagged under:

gun violence
