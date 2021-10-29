‘Put It in Park!': Video Shows DC Officer Struggle With Man in Moving Car Before Shooting

Body camera video released Friday shows the moment a man suspected of carrying an illegal gun drove off as D.C. police tried to arrest him, throwing two officers out of the moving SUV before a third officer in the back seat shot the suspect.

D.C. police released the video that shows multiple officers struggling with 35 year-old Natango Robinson in an alley near Kennedy Street NW about 4:45 p.m. last Friday.

Robinson matched the description of someone who wearing a cast who had a gun, police said.

D.C. police released video of a shooting involving an officer on Kennedy Street NE.

Officers said Robinson got into a struggle with them after they found a gun on his waistband. Robinson was able to escape from officers and jumped in a Jeep.

As the officers tried to get him out of the SUV, he started driving, throwing two officers from the moving Jeep.

A third officer in the back seat can be heard yelling at Robinson to stop the car a dozen times before firing his weapon at the suspect.

"Stop the car! Stop the car! Put it in park! Put in park!" the officer yells.

Robinson is then seen putting up his hands and saying, "Don't shoot me please," but continues to drive the car forward.

The officer then jumps out of the SUV and onto the road. He suffered road burn injuries.

Robinson later showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He is in serious condition and remains in the hospital.

Two officers were treated at hospitals for their injuries, police said.

Robinson is in police custody and charged with felony assault on a police officer while armed, kidnapping while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, fleeing a law enforcement officer, failure to obey and reckless driving.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave as the department investigates, which is the Metropolitan Police Department's policy.