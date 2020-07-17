Pursuit of Stolen Car Ends in Fatal Crash: Sheriff

The pursuit of a stolen car ended in a crash that caused a civilian’s death Friday evening in Virginia.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Colonial Avenue in South Stafford near Fredericksburg for reports of a stolen SUV about 7:45 p.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy saw the stolen SUV headed northbound on Regional Drive, and a pursuit ensued, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy used a pit maneuver on the SUV in the city of Stafford, and the suspect was ordered out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Instead, he accelerated and struck a deputy, who fired several shots at the vehicle. Detectives do not believe the suspect was hit.

The suspect continued driving for a half mile before colliding head on with another car in the 2200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of that vehicle died, and a passenger suffered critical injuries.

The suspect suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy who was struck by the suspect was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, according to the sheriff’s office.