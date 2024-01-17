‘Pure hell': Seniors say their DC building has no heat

Residents in one D.C. apartment building are demanding answers after they say their heat went out on Sunday and property managers aren’t fixing the problem.

Property managers of the Todd A. Lee Senior Residences at 809 Kennedy Street NW did provide space heaters, but now some are concerned about potential fire risks.

A rattling sound was the last thing one renter, who did not want to be identified, heard before the heat went out.

“They don’t care, but they want your rent money on time,” one renter said. “[It’s] pure hell. It seems like there’s no consideration for my well-being or my safety. The temperatures have been in the 20s and the teens, and it’s unacceptable.”

Neighbors like Lois Scott said it’s a familiar story inside the building.

She also lost heat on Sunday and was given a space heater to keep warm–but not an explanation on what happened or when it will be fixed.

“They keep the apartment warm, but I don’t think they’re really safe to keep in your apartment. You have to make sure you put them some place where it won’t catch on fire,” Scott said.

She said losing heat is just the latest in a long list of maintenance issues, and it’s gotten so bad that she wears a mask in most of the common areas because of a foul odor.

“It’s infested with rats and mice,” Scott said. “You can’t really describe it because the smell is so bad. I mean, it’s really bad, and sometimes you be there and you hear them up in the ceiling. I mean it’s really frightening.”

News4 reached out several times to representatives for the property management company, Faria Management. By Wednesday evening, we had not received a response.

“I just hope we don’t have any fires, that’s what I’m afraid of,” Scott said.

She added that the heating problem was reported to the District, and someone came to check it out on Wednesday.

Another resident said off-camera that his heat had returned on Wednesday evening after being out for three weeks.

If you believe your landlord is not making needed repairs or not providing the winter heating the law requires, or if you believe your health and safety are in danger, you can request an inspection from the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs by calling (202) 442-4400 or emailing dcra.housingcomplaints@dc.gov. You can also schedule an inspection online here.