A puppy was stolen at gunpoint Monday in Prince George’s County, police said.

The victim was walking their American Akita named Queen about 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of 37th Street in Brentwood when a silver BMW pulled up, police said.

A suspect wearing a pink ski mask got out of the car and demanded the 4-month-old puppy, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of Queen should call police at 301-699-2601 or 866-411-8477.