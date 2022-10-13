Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Northeast DC

D.C. police are looking for a dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast Wednesday night.

Five-month-old pit bull mix Genesis was being walked by her owner about 10:30 p.m. when she was taken at gunpoint on the pedestrian bridge over 295 at Polk Street, police said.

The robber demanded the owner get on the ground.

The owner chased after his stolen pup, police said, but the robber opened fire, shooting twice while running from the scene. The victim wasn’t hurt.

Anyone who knows anything that can help should call police.