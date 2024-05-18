Public housing clinics: How an idea on the back of a napkin is transforming healthcare in parts of DC

A local nurse practitioner is transforming medical care in some underserved DC communities with a unique idea: Opening clinics inside apartments for public housing residents in Wards 6, 7 and 8.

Dr. Erin Athey says it all started with an idea and a napkin.

"I kind of like sketched on a napkin and it kind of just... came to fruition by this partnership with the DC Housing Authority," Athey told News4.

That napkin idea? Turn unused public housing units into doctor's offices for vulnerable patients in the District.

"I have been a nurse practitioner for so long in D.C., and I've just been really frustrated with the system for a long time, wanting to do something more," Athey said.

She was able to get the thought off the ground after winning Johnson & Johnson's Quickfire Challenge to improve access to care. From there, she founded C3 Cares, her health business -- and then partnered with D.C.'s housing authority.

"What we're trying to do is really try to slow it down, be out in other people's environment. And this is like a converted apartment, you know, making it feel like kind of warm, and then really spending time with people to make them feel comfortable," Athey said.

The mini-clinics are able to provide child vaccines, annual physicals and even chronic disease management, steps from your front door.

Athey has opened clinics in Wards 6, 7 and 8, and all are Medicaid-approved. Each clinic location is open two days out of the week.

Carol Holley, one of the first patients to stop by the Highland community location, says the clinics will help a lot of people in the District.

"A lot of people on our property or in our community don't go to the doctor, so with the doctor office being on the property, you know, the doctor is coming to you," Holley said.

"A lot of people are dying senselessly just because we don't take advantage of, you know, getting the medical attention we need," Holley added.

The long-term goal for C3 Cares is to inspire those living in the community to continue what Dr. Athey started.