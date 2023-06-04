‘Proud of Myself': Crash Survivor Overcomes Odds, Graduates High School

There’s no feeling quite like crossing the graduation stage.

For Tajon Heard, each step across the graduation stage at Wise High School on Friday was a reminder that this moment seemed unfathomable five years ago after he nearly died in a crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

At age 13, he and his best friend were crossing the street when a speeding car hit them. He was flown to Children’s National Hospital.

“I don’t remember much cuz' I was put into a coma afterward,” Tajon Heard said.

The horrific sight is burned into his parent’s memory forever.

“Like the worst day of my life. To see your child laying there and there’s not a lot you can do to help them,” Tajon’s father, Trevor Heard said.

The crash broke both of Tajon’s arms and legs and shattered his pelvis. He was in the hospital for seven months and he had to learn how to walk all over again.

“It felt like forever, I mean, I went through a lot of trials and tribulations during it. Some things that they wanted me, I felt like I couldn’t do but then eventually I would be able to do them,” Tajon Heard said.

Throughout that time, Tajon never fell behind in school. He stayed on the honor roll throughout middle and high school, focusing on things that made him happy.

“Wanting to continue to do those things. Like drawing and going to college eventually,” Tajon Heard said.

“Tajon is not a kid that asks for a lot. He’s never through the whole process, he’s never said why me or anything, he just got strong, put his head down and did what he had to do,” Trevor Heard said.

Now that he has crossed the stage, Tajon said he plans to study digital art at Bowie State University.

“I feel really proud of myself. Cuz I’m glad that I was even able to do that. I’m just curious to see what the future holds for me,” Tajon Heard said.