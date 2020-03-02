Proud Dad Watches Daughter Become Marine Corps Major at Iwo Jima Memorial

Michael Cooper sacrificed everything to raise his daughter, Christina Hudson.

He dropped his positions as a paratrooper and cook in the Army and picked up two to three other jobs at a time in order to support her as a single father.

“She was my heart, she always had a dad supporting her no matter what,” he said.

This father-daughter bond has been evident through Christina’s career path. She served as a cook in the military just like her dad after graduating from Largo High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

This weekend, Michael made a 12-hour trip from Illinois to stand at Iwo Jima memorial as his daughter received a promotion years in the making when she finally became a Marine Corps major.

“All the things that he did for me and the sacrifice, and I think I really carry that into my character and who I am in the Marine Corps, too” said Christina, who now lives in Alexandria, Virginia.

The promotion ceremony included Christina receiving her official pin, which Michael helped to put on her.

“I’m so happy, you have no idea,” said a very teary-eyed Michael, standing proudly with his daughter.