Proud Boys seen marching and chanting on DC streets

A group of Proud Boys carrying pro-Trump and anti-antifa signs marched on the streets in Washington as Trump prepared for the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

Images show a group of people clad in black and yellow carrying flags saying "Proud Boys" downtown, walking near 7th and E Streets NW and the Some wore matching black jackets with an insignia on the back.

"Free our boys" was among several chants heard. Several Proud Boys members were sentenced to prison after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former chairman Enrique Tarrio, who is serving 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy, had asked Trump for a pardon.

A large group was heard chanting "51st state," apparently echoing Trump's remarks on Canada, in a video shared on social media.

A view inside Capital One Arena, where incoming President Trump is expected to host an indoor version of the inaugural parade.



The extremist group was known for street fights with anti-fascist activists when Trump infamously told them to “stand back and stand by” during his first debate in 2020 with Biden.

Dozens of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates have been convicted and sentenced to prison in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. It’s unclear whether any might receive pardons promised by Trump.