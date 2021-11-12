Proud Boys Leader Requests Release From DC Jail Due to Poor Conditions

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys requested release to home confinement immediately, citing the poor conditions in the D.C. jail.

Henry Tarrio, known to followers as Enrique, is serving five months for stealing and burning a Black Lives Matter banner from a historic Black church in D.C. in late 2020.

Tarrio joins a growing list of high-profile defendants, including several U.S. Capitol riot defendants, seeking release from the D.C. jail, due to substandard conditions reported on the complex by U.S. Marshals.

Court has scheduled a 2pm hearing for Monday on Tarrio’s request.

Tarrio was sentenced in August after admitting that he burned the Black Lives Matter banner during a pro-Trump demonstration in December.

He was arrested Jan. 4 in Washington on a warrant stemming from the incident on Dec. 12. The Proud Boys and other groups marched in a raucous rally through downtown. The banner was stolen from Asbury United Methodist Church, one of the oldest Black churches in D.C.

Tarrio, of Miami, also pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a high-capacity gun magazine, which is illegal in D.C. Investigators said he had the magazines with him when he returned to the city for the Jan. 6 protests of the electoral vote count in Congress.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of 90 days in jail followed by three months of probation and an order forbidding him to return to Washington. The judge sentenced him to a total of 155 days in jail.