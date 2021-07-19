Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty in Burning of DC Church's BLM Banner

A leader of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Monday in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a church in downtown D.C.
The evening of Dec. 12, a group affiliated with the Proud Boys including 37-year-old Henry “Enrique” Tarrio of Miami took the banner from Asbury United Methodist Church at 11th and K streets Northwest, then set fire to it at the intersection of 11th and E streets Northwest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Tarrio posted about burning the banner on social media and in comments on media outlets, prosecutors said.
Tarrio was arrested Jan. 4 after returning to D.C., prosecutors said. A search of Tarrio during the arrest found he had two high-capacity firearm magazines with the insignia of the Proud Boys.
Tarrio pleaded guilty in Superior Court to one count of destruction of property and one count of attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.
Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 23. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 180 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.