Protests Mount at Lindsey Graham's Home About Filling Supreme Court Vacancy

Activists gathered at the D.C. home of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., early Monday morning to protest filling the vacancy in the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The protesters, organized by Shut Down D.C. and Sunrise Movement D.C., chanted and made loud noises just outside Graham's home starting about 6 a.m.

We're here with your wake up call @LindseyGrahamSC RBG's seat will be filled after the election pic.twitter.com/0WIDUtbLfc — Sunrise Movement DC (@SunriseMvmtDC) September 21, 2020

Graham, who serves as head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, plays a pivotal role in filling the void in the Supreme Court.

Protesters called on Graham to honor statements he made in 2018 regarding voting on a new Supreme Court Justice during an election year.

"If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election,'' Graham said on the record at an event hosted by The Atlantic magazine in 2018.

Graham tweeted Saturday that he would support Trump "in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” contradicting his previous stance.

President Donald Trump has pledged to put a female nominee for the Supreme Court seat this week, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to vote on the pick as soon as possible.