Protests, Celebration and a Baby Panda: See DC's Biggest Moments of 2020 on Video

From the celebrations that sprang up in D.C. streets after NBC News projected Joe Biden would win the 2020 election, to a newborn giant panda at the National Zoo and to the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd — we are looking at the videos that shaped and reflected 2020.

Protesters Pushed Out of Lafayette Square

D.C. was one of the epicenters of protests that emerged nationwide after the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis who died pleading for air while in police custody. These are some of the scenes that captured viewers' attention throughout dayslong protests in the city.

Protesters marched to Lafayette Square for several nights to protest Floyd's death and demand more action. Flash bangs crackled in the air and police deployed what appeared to be chemical agents in their attempts to get the crowds to leave.

Amid the protests demanding for racial justice and accountability, President Donald Trump walked from the White House to the historic St. John's church near the White House and stood in front of it while holding a bible.

"We have a great country, that's my thoughts," he said.

President Trump this evening took a walk from the White House to nearby St. John's church and held a bible, as authorities clashed with demonstrators just blocks away https://t.co/ZyJEQsVKIF #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/jun2oEdC5K — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) June 2, 2020

But the photo op sparked outrage among religious leaders and protesters who were pushed out of Lafayette Square before the president walked to the church.

Video taken on the ground by protesters showed U.S. Park Police forcefully removing hundreds of peaceful protesters from federal property by firing what appeared to be chemical agents and hitting them with batons.

A protester says he and other Black Lives Matter demonstrators were angry when they found out police used tear gas on them to push them out of the way before President Trump's photo op in front of St. John's Church.

DC Resident Shelters Protesters Overnight

News4's Justin Finch talks to a Northwest D.C. resident who took in protesters after a confrontation with police.

A D.C. man opened his doors to dozens of protesters after he said officers attacked and chemical-sprayed a group of more than 200 demonstrators during the protests related to the killing of Floyd.

Protesters emerged from the three-story rowhome a few minutes after a citywide curfew expired in early morning and clapped for Rahul Dubey, the man who housed them overnight.

Dubey said that he acted on instinct after seeing protesters "absolutely decimated and beaten on the steps of my house."

The Skate Kid Performs at Black Lives Matter Plaza

Nine-year-old Kaitlyn Saunders, also known as The Skate Kid, captured hearts when she performed on Black Lives Matter Plaza hours before swarms of protesters returned to the area to continue demanding justice for Floyd.

Kaitlyn said she skated how she felt as she made up her own routine to Andra Day's anthem "Rise Up" right on the pavement.

"It was just amazing that I could skate at a place that's historic, where thousands of people protested and tried to change the world," she told News4 when she returned to skate there again.

Black Lives Matter Plaza was not the only skating spot for Kaitlyn. She also skated to "America the Beautiful" at Lincoln Memorial.

The National Zoo's Panda Gives Birth to Cub

The National Zoo sparked panda-mania in August with the birth of Mei Xiang's newborn cub, now named Xiao Qi Ji. Zoo officials said traffic on their Panda Cam livestream spiked 1,200% in the week that Mei Xiang gave birth to her fourth surviving cub.

You can continue to monitor the cub's growth on the National Zoo's Panda Cam. On Thanksgiving, Xiao Qi Ji took his first steps, although mama bear Mei Xiang slept through it all.

Chopper Video of Saturn and Its Rings

Chopper4 took great video of Saturn, clear enough to see its rings, Thursday evening.

This one is for the space fans!

Chopper4 captured this clear image of Saturn in December. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper reported that this was the first time in 800 years that Jupiter and Saturn had appeared as close as they did Dec. 21.

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman Donates $100,000 to Virginia Hospital

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman, along with his wife Heather, surprised health care workers at Inova in Virginia with a $100,000 donation.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman, along with his wife, Heather, surprised health care workers from the Inova Health System in Virginia with a $100,000 donation. The hospital said it would use the money for workers' childcare and protective equipment that was strongly needed at the time.

Since then, the couple has launched Pros for Heroes, an ongoing fundraiser "to ensure that health care professionals have the tools they need to stay safe." This includes providing supplies, reliable equipment and healthy meals for frontline workers during the pandemic.

Ocean City Restaurant Rolls Out Bumper Tables to Promote Social Distancing

A restaurant in Ocean City found a new way to make customers keep a social distance. Fish Tales debuted about a dozen “bumper tables."

The coronavirus pandemic led restaurants to shift their strategies, with some crafting creative ideas to keep their customers safe and bring in business.

About a dozen “bumper tables” were rolled out at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. A Baltimore company, Revolution Event Design & Production, created the inflated tube tables to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking in outdoor settings.

Maryland TikTok Dancer Films Home Invasion on Camera

A harrowing moment was caught on camera in a Maryland woman's apartment as an intruder broke in. The video is now evidence in a case that has shaken the woman. News4's Pat Collins reports.

A Maryland woman who was filming herself dancing for TikTok caught on video a man allegedly trying to break into her apartment.

On Nov. 22, a man climbed up to Hannah Viverette's balcony and entered her apartment through an open door. Viverette yelled at the man to leave and quickly escaped out to a neighbor’s apartment, while recording the incident on her cellphone. The video shows the man backing out of the apartment.

"When he first opened the door, I was prepared, for a few moments, to die," Viverette said.

ICE said officers arrested the suspect for immigration violations.

Biden Supporters Pop Champagne and Sing to Celebrate Win at BLM Plaza

In the moments after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the new President-elect, cheers erupted around Washington, D.C., and his supporters took to Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate.

It was a moment days in the making.

A projected win in Pennsylvania sealed Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump after more than three tension-filled days of vote counting. Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheers erupted across D.C. seconds after NBC News projected Biden as the new president-elect. His supporters flocked to Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate by popping champagne in the streets, singing and cheering near the White House.

Some chanted: "Na na na na. Na na na na. Hey hey hey. Goodbye." One man yelled, "He's gone!"

People of all ages and walks of life came out to demonstrate. Most were wearing face masks, News4's Mark Segraves reported.

“This is the day that the Lord has made,” an elated reverend in the crowd told News4.