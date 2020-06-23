Protesters and Police Clash Over Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House

Police officers clashed with protesters as they attempted to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House Monday night. These attempts come after several weeks of ongoing protests around the country over racial injustice and police brutality.

Demonstrators were able to scale the bronze statue and wrap ropes around it, chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go.”

U.S. Park Police Officers, wearing protective riot gear, moved the crowd back with shields and batons, pepper spray and one round of rubber bullets.