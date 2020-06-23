Protesters and Police Clash Over Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House

Police officers clashed with protesters as they attempted to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House Monday night. These attempts come after several weeks of ongoing protests around the country over racial injustice and police brutality.
Demonstrators were able to scale the bronze statue and wrap ropes around it, chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go.”
U.S. Park Police Officers, wearing protective riot gear, moved the crowd back with shields and batons, pepper spray and one round of rubber bullets.
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Protesters pull down a fence surrounding the statue of Andrew Jackson in an attempt to pull the statue down in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over police brutality, racial injustice and the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Secret Service members stand watch atop the White House as protesters gather in Lafayette Square on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square. Protests continue around the country over police brutality, racial injustice and the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over police brutality, racial injustice and the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Protestors clash with U.S. Park Police after protestors attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Protesters clash with U.S. Park Police after protesters attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis /Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: A woman reacts to being hit with pepper spray as protesters clash with U.S. Park Police after they attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis /Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: A man is tended to after protestors clashed with U.S. Park Police after protestors attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Protesters flee after clashing with U.S. Park Police after attempting to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over police brutality, racial injustice and the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: U.S. Park Police stand guard after protesters attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis /Getty Images)
Protesters watch a line of policemen in front of Lafayette Park near the White House, in Washington, DC on June 22, 2020. – A crowd of protestors tried to topple the statue of former US president General Andrew Jackson near the White House in the evening of June 22 as police responded with pepper spray to break up new demonstrations that erupted in Washington. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – Policemen look through their shields as they and others members of their team are keeping protesters from entering Lafayette Park near the White House, in Washington, DC on June 22, 2020. – A crowd of protestors tried to topple the statue of former US president General Andrew Jackson near the White House in the evening of June 22 as police responded with pepper spray to break up new demonstrations that erupted in Washington. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Protesters gather on Black Lives Matter Plaza after they attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue around the country over the deaths of African Americans while in police custody. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
